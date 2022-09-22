Lawsuit filed against former US president Donald Trump and his three children for financial fraud.

A new lawsuit filed against former US president Donald Trump and his three children, alleges that the family had for years lied to insurers and lenders for tax purposes.

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York state, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, September 21. It alleges that the Trump family overstated and deflated their wealth by billions.

Hitting back at James, Donald Trump referred to the legal action against his family and real estate company as ‘another witch hunt’ and dubbed the Black attorney general a ‘racist.’

Trump reportedly said on Truth Social, ‘Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, earning nearly zero support from the voters,’ according to AFP.

The former president allegedly lied about his net worth ‘to obtain and settle debts, get insurance benefits, and pay reduced taxes,’ according to James, the chief state prosecutor in New York. His children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and other members of the Trump organisation are claimed to have helped him with this.

The case submitted to the New York State Supreme Court claims that Trump’s annual financial statements for at least a decade ‘grossly inflated’ the worth of all of his properties, from Mar-a-Lago in Florida to Trump Tower in Manhattan, to a ‘staggering’ extent.