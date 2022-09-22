Uganda reports seven Ebola cases and one death

Officials announced on Thursday that seven Ebola cases in Uganda have been confirmed, including one in a man who passed away this week. Seven additional deaths are being looked into as possible cases of a strain of the disease for which there is currently no vaccine.

The 24-year-old victim had a high fever, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and was vomiting blood when he passed away. He originally received treatment for malaria before being identified as having the Sudan form of the Ebola virus.

Kyobe Henry Bbosa, the incident commander for the Ebola outbreak at the Ugandan Ministry of Health, gave a report, saying, ‘As of today, we have seven confirmed cases, of whom we have one confirmed death.’

‘However, we also have seven likely individuals that passed away prior to the outbreak’s confirmation.’

While the outbreak seems to have originated around the beginning of September ‘when people started dying’ in a tiny town in the Mubende district of central Uganda, Bbosa claimed their investigations had not yet identified the index case or ‘patient zero.’