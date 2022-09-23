Dalai Lama claims he would rather die in India, surrounded by its loving people.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, stated that he would prefer to pass away in India, a free and democratic country, on Thursday, September 22.

The Dalai Lama stated that he would like to pass away among ‘real’ Indians rather than ‘fake’ Chinese officials during a two-day discussion with young people at his residence in Dharamshala.

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) in Dharamshala, a city in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, organised the meeting.

The Dalai Lama talks with 28 USIP student leaders from countries that are embroiled in conflict each year. They are urged to promote peace and stability there by the spiritual head of Tibet.

Earlier, in March 2019, the Dalai Lama said it was possible that once he dies his incarnation could be found in India, where he has lived in exile for 60 years.

An other replacement picked by China would not be respected internationally, he further said. On the other side, China claims that the Dalai Lama is a dangerous separatist who tightly controls Tibet. Beijing forbids both the public display of the Dalai Lama’s images and any indication of public adoration for him.

The Tibetan spiritual leader had previously claimed that India serves as a global role model for religious peace.