Lapid supports two-state solution with the Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel would do ‘whatever it takes’ to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon on Thursday and urged for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The United States President Joe Biden’s support for the long-dormant plan in Israel in August was reflected by his mention of a two-state solution during his speech to the UN General Assembly, which was the first by an Israeli leader in years.

According to Lapid, a deal with the Palestinians based on the principle of ‘two states for two peoples’ is best for Israel’s security, its economy, and the future of our children.

Any agreement, he continued, would be contingent on a peaceful Palestinian state that did not pose a security risk to Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu, a longtime opponent of the two-state solution and a right-wing former prime minister, could win re-election on November 1 if Lapid’s remarks are accepted.

In a Middle East conflict in 1967, Israel conquered East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, lands that the Palestinians want for an independent state. Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations under American sponsorship failed in 2014.

Lapid criticised Iran once more in his speech and expressed Israel’s resolve to stop its old enemy from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

He asserted that the only way to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is to provide a realistic military threat. We are not frightened to use our abilities since we have them.