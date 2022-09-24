Asus launches ROG Phone 6D series: Details

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched ROG Phone 6D series. The series comprises of Asus ROG Phone 6D and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The Asus ROG Phone 6D with AURA RGB lighting pricing starts from EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 75,500. The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000).Both of these handsets is offered in Space Gray colour. These smartphones will soon go on sale in Europe.

These new ASUS handsets share several specifications and features, including the 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D are powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with a Mali-G710 GPU. They are equipped with high-speed LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Both handsets feature a triple rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front. They pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. Both of these Asus smartphones run on Android 12. Connectivity options Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC connectivity. They also feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.