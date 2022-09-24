Child pornography case; CBI raids Bengal college student’s home

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in Bengal to look into a case involving child pornography. Four members of the CBI’s mission visited Deep Biswas’ home in the East Burdwan district on Saturday and questioned both he and his father regarding the matter. They searched the house also.

The officials demanded that Deep, a third-year Bachelor of Arts student, show his laptop and phone. His Gmail, WhatsApp, and various social media accounts were also checked by the CBI. His laptop, hard drive, and mobile phone were seized by the agency during the initial investigation.

The CBI has undertaken raids across the nation since Friday in connection with the child pornography case, according to agency sources. After the raids, Deep stated, ‘Neither have I ever made any porn videos nor uploaded them anywhere.’