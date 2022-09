Indian women to face England in 3rd ODI today: Possible playing XI

London: In cricket, Indian women’s team will face England in the 3rd and final One Day International (ODI) today. The match will be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Veteran Indian player Jhulan Goswami would be playing her last international match on Saturday.

Probable Playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone

Full Squads:

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Tammy Beaumont, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.