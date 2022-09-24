Recorded private video of girl student in Bhopal institute; 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested by the Bhopal Police for allegedly harassing and recording a private video of a woman student at an industrial training institute (ITI). The police are searching for one more accused who is absconding.

The police opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from a woman student who claimed that three former members of her institute had secretly recorded her while she was changing her clothing. She added that they had threatened her in order to spread the video online.

According to reports, the accused wanted Rs. 500 from the victim in exchange for keeping her MMS from going viral. They received the money from the woman. She had, however, file a complaint at the Ashoka Garden police station.

Shrutakirti Somvanshi, an additional DCP, claims that the accused recorded the woman as she was changing her clothes in a bathroom. The institute has verified to the police that it was closed on the day of the incident, according to the woman’s allegations.

Police believe the third accused has the video despite not finding it in the phones of the arrested accused. The three have been charged with violating sections 67 of the IT Act (for transmitting pornographic images) and 384 of the Indian Penal Code (extortion punishment).