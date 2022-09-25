Three criminal organisation leaders detained by NIA for planning terrorist attacks

Three criminal syndicate leaders were detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday for planning terrorist attacks in Delhi and other parts of the nation.

The accused were identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana of Punjab, Kaushal alias Naresh Chaoudhary of Gurugram, and Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawana of Delhi.

‘The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons,’ a statement read.

Following information that members of a criminal syndicate/gang based in India and abroad had planned to carry out terrorist actions in Delhi and other areas of the country, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police first filed a case against eight accused and other unidentified people.

On August 28, NIA reregistered it. There are still ongoing investigations into the issue.