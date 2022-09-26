Health benefits of eating overnight soaked figs

Figs that have been dried have a leather-like texture and a sweet flavour. To eat, these are soft and chewy. Figs have no cholesterol or fat.

Additionally, there is a balanced ratio of sugar, carbohydrates, and fibre, as well as very little salt. Regular consumption of figs that have been soaked over night may have a number of positive health effects.

These can also be eaten straight away, however soaking them in water will improve your health more. The soluble fibre in the figs is broken down by pre-soaking.

Steps to follow

1. Take 2-4 pieces of dried Anjeer.

2. Take a small bowl filled halfway with water. Soak the Anjeer pieces in it. Let it soak overnight.

3. In the morning, drain out the water.

4. Eat the soaked figs on an empty stomach. You can also add some honey on them.

Here are some benefits of eating overnight soaked figs

Consuming soaking figs in the morning could aid in preventing constipation. This is due to figs’ abundance of soluble and insoluble fibre, which promotes better bowel movements. This will also maintain the health of your digestive system. Make sure you get a balanced, nutritious diet that is high in fruits and vegetables and healthful in general.

Figs are also a good source of calcium, which is necessary for strong bones. Because our bodies can’t create calcium on their own, it’s critical to consume foods that can do so. Other excellent sources of calcium besides figs are soy, milk, and green leafy vegetables.

Figs are a great meal to add in your diet, especially if you’re trying to lose weight, as they are low in calories and high in fibre. In addition to eating soaked figs in the morning, you can also eat them between meals to sate your hunger. Instead of consuming ice cream or chocolates after meals, these are excellent for satisfying your sweet desire. A decreased body weight has also been linked to eating fruit and dried fruits.

Figs contain potassium and chlorogenic acid, which help to control your blood sugar levels. Due to these, they form a great food item for those who have diabetes or want to maintain a healthy blood sugar level.

Minerals like zinc, manganese, magnesium, and iron in Anjeer are good for women’s reproductive health. Eating this protects your body against hormonal imbalances and post-menopausal issues. Figs can also help in easing PMS problems.