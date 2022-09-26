Internet reacts to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s picture, clear indication that men can also cry

On September 23, Roger Federer of Switzerland played his final ATP tour match. In a Laver Cup 2022 doubles match, he teamed up with Rafael Nadal.

Social media was awash with images and videos of Federer sobbing during the post-match interview. While seeing Federer talk, Nadal was also observed crying. The heartwarming incident has sparked a debate online about how guys are increasingly expressing their emotions.

Netizens pointed out on Twitter that the fact that both Federer and Nadal were seen crying while sitting next to each other was a clear indication that males can also cry.

Crying has long been seen as feminine and linked with women. Men are expected to be unshakable and dominant, according to traditional conventions.

A man is not a real man if he cries. These ideas have given rise to numerous discussions and studies, the results of which revealed that a number of elements, including domestic violence and other problems, were influenced by people’s inability to express their emotions.

When a video of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sobbing during the former’s farewell match appeared on Twitter, users couldn’t stop praising how important and touching it was.

‘There’s something so beautiful about Federer and Nadal, two grown men, crying and being emotional and vulnerable,’ a Twitter user pointed out.

‘All these grown men crying… Federer, Nadal, me..,’ wrote another.

Many also shared tweets about the bond between Nadal and Federer despite being rivals on the field.