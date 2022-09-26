Ukraine reports finding two additional grave sites in freed Izium

In the northeastern town of Izium, which Kyiv reclaimed from Russia this month, Ukraine has found two new mass graves holding the remains of hundreds of people, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a late-Sunday interview with CBS, Zelenskiy made the remark and advocated for further sanctions pressure on Russia, whose troops were routed in northern Ukraine this month in a quick counteroffensive.

Zelenskiy’s claim that two other burial sites had been found was not immediately addressed by Russian officials. Moscow routinely denies striking people or committing atrocities during the Ukrainian conflict.

‘Today, I learned more. They discovered two additional mass graves, large graves containing hundreds of individuals. We’re referring about the quaint town of Izium,’ explained Zelenskiy.

‘Sanctions must remain in place. Both the political and economical effects of these penalties will be felt.’

Following the lengthy Russian occupation, this month, Ukrainian authorities in Izium discovered a sizable burial site near to a cemetery in a wooded region, and they began looking into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

They completed exhuming the bodies of 436 victims last week. According to the regional governor, the bulk of them appeared to have perished violently, and there were early signs that 30 of them had undergone torture.