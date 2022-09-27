Uttar Pradesh to start re purchase maize and millet

The state of Uttar Pradesh will once again buy maize and millet. In the state’s 24 districts, maize will be bought, and 18 districts will buy millet. The government set the MSP for millet at Rs 2,350 per quintal and for maize at Rs 1,962 per quintal. Farmers should compete to cultivate maize and millet as a result of the government purchasing maize and millet.

Surya Pratap Shahi, the minister of agriculture for Uttar Pradesh, said during a news conference at Lok Bhavan that the state produces an estimated 24 lakh metric tonnes of millet, with actual production being 21.60 lakh metric tonnes. In addition to helping farmers get a reasonable price for their crop, he claimed that the proposed price will also motivate them to grow additional millet and maize.

The UP government would soon establish the Uttar Pradesh Natural Farming Board as the government is pushing natural farming, the agriculture minister also announced. ‘CM Yogi said that we will give the market if you grow crops from natural farming. A high-level study team will go to Kurukshetra in Haryana for natural farming between September 28 and 30, this study team will understand the methods of natural farming there,’ he added.

The Agriculture Minister himself, the Minister of State for Agriculture, the Minister of State for Sugarcane, the Minister of State for Horticulture with independent charge, the Principal Secretaries of the relevant departments, the Additional Chief Secretaries, Directors, scientists from all Agricultural Universities, and progressive farmers will all be included in this study team.