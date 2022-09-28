After government directive, madrassas in Uttar Pradesh must operate for six hours

The UP Madrassa Education Council has extended the hours of the madrassas in light of the ongoing survey into illegal madrassas in the state. From 9 am to 3 pm, madrassas in UP will now be open for six hours. Earlier, classes continued until 2:00 PM.

Beginning October 1, the new madrassa timetable will be in place. Classes in madrassas will begin at 9 am with prayer and the national anthem, according to an order issued by Jagmohan Singh, Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council. Up until 3 p.m., teaching will continue. As a part of the state government’s initiative to offer upper education, the council has made the change.

Dharampal Singh, the minister for minority welfare in Uttar Pradesh, claims that this is the first time the government has tried out new times. Furthermore, the way that books are distributed in madrassas has changed. Direct Benefit Transfer will now be used to provide money to madrassa students for the NCERT books needed for their studies (DBT).

The minister added that efforts had been done to improve the quality of teaching at madrassas and to integrate these students into society. The government wants to provide students with opportunities and knowledge consistent with modern education.