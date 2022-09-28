Money laundering investigation; ED raids online payments firms

In connection with an ongoing investigation into money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate searched three locations connected to Coda Payments India Pvt Ltd. The various FIRs filed against Coda Payments India Pvt. Ltd. and the mobile game ‘Garena Free Fire’ were the basis for these searches.

The raids were carried out as part of a current investigation under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Coda Payments India Pvt. Ltd. and the mobile game ‘Garena Free Fire.’ In order to monetize and generate money for web and game publishers, it is said that Coda Payments India Pvt. Ltd. facilitates and collects payments from end users (mostly innocent children) of games like Garena Free Fire, Teen Patti Gold, Call of Duty, etc.

Moreover, it is claimed that game developers like Garena and Coda Payments India Pvt Ltd deliberately created the payment system so that following the first successful transaction, a notification asks for permission to make additional payments without authentication.

The children simply click on the notification in a usual manner and wind up approving all future payments without any additional authentication, claims ED, because they are not familiar with these technical terms.