Six injured in shooting at Oakland, California school

Officials said that a shooting occurred at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, injuring at least six people. According to Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff, the shooting scene was ‘no longer active.’ According to Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt, paramedics brought six patients with gunshot wounds to hospitals.

According to tweets from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, the shooting occurred at the alternative K–12 school Sojourner Truth Independent Study and all victims were adults. If any of the victims were students age 18 or older was not revealed by the police.

According to officials, three of the injured were brought to Highland Hospital in Oakland and were in serious condition, while the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley and their conditions were unknown.

Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Sasaki issued a statement in which he claimed that the district’s officials ‘do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting.’ He said the Sojourner Truth Independent Study headquarters has no students and is located on the same block as three other schools.

Television images showed students leaving nearby campuses as well as a large number of police cars and yellow tape blocking the street outside the school. Investigators informed City Council Member Treva Reid that the shooting might be linked to an uptick in ‘group and gang violence,’ she added.