Any attack against annexation territory will be an attack on Russia, says Kremlin

Putin is about to annex a large portion of Ukraine, and the Kremlin declared on Friday that any attacks against that area would be considered an attack on Russia itself. It also stated that Russia would fight to annex the entire eastern Donbas region.

On Friday, President Vladimir Putin is expected to announce the annexation of over a fifth of Ukraine, deepening his seven-month war and entering an unpredictably new phase.

Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, which are largely or partially occupied by Russian or Russian-backed forces, are now officially recognised as being a part of Russia by Moscow.

Reporters questioned whether an assault by Ukraine on areas it claims as its own land would be viewed as an attack on Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, ‘It would not be anything else.’

Last week, Putin declared his readiness to deploy nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s ‘territorial integrity.’