Boeing has not finished the work required for the 737 MAX 7 clearance, says FFA

According to a letter from the FAA seen by Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed Boeing that it has not finished essential work required to certify the 737 MAX 7 by December.

In the letter dated September 19, Lirio Liu, the FAA’s executive director for aviation safety, informed Boeing that the organisation had reservations about the submissions made by the aircraft manufacturer and requested discussion ‘regarding realistic timetables for receiving the remaining papers.’

If Boeing wants to complete certification work and receive FAA permission for this jet by December, it must submit all outstanding System Safety Assessments (SSAs) by mid-September, according to the FAA.

Just under 10% of SSAs had been approved by the FAA as of September 15 according to Liu, while another 70% were through various phases of assessment and amendment.