Eight-crore Andhra Temple decoration: Gold on Idols, currencies on walls, Floor

In Hindu temples, gold ornaments on the idols are nothing new, but it is uncommon to see currency notes glued to the walls and the floor. That is the scene at the 135-year-old Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The decorations for Navratri and Dussehra are worth 8 crore, which is more than they have recently spent at temples dedicated to this deity. When the nine days of celebrations are over, what happens to everything? ‘It’s public contribution and will be returned once the puja is over. It won’t go to the temple trust,’ said the temple committee, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Note buntings, some shaped like stick figures of people, are strung from trees and the ceiling. In the West Godavari district’s Penugonda town, there is a temple. Its main deity, Vasavi Kanyaka, is regarded as a supporter of ‘ahimsa,’ or non-violence, and as someone who makes decisions based entirely on logic and reason, rather than using force.

The decoration of this temple cost around 5 crore rupees in the past, and similar amounts have also been spent in the past by other temples honouring the same goddess.