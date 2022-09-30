FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar announces new entry rules

Doha: Qatar has announced new entry rules for football fans attending FIFA World Cup 2022. Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory for the football fans attending the mega event. As per the new entry rules, all visitors aged over 6 would have to produce negative Covid tests before taking flights to Qatar.

All visitors must wear face masks in public transport in Qatar and anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines.