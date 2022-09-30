Finance Minister of Switzerland to resign at end of the year

Ueli Maurer, Switzerland’s finance minister, will resign at the end of this year, he announced on Friday. A fiscal hawk, Maurer understood the need to open the financial taps to help Switzerland deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2016, Maurer, a former leader of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) and current member, has served as finance minister. He had additionally held the positions of defence minister and Swiss president in 2013.

He stated that his replacement will be chosen on December 7 when the parliament would elect the government. He noted that the SVP, which is the largest party in parliament, would have no trouble keeping its two of the seven cabinet positions.

Maurer, 71, claimed that his decision to resign was not the result of a single incident, but added that it was past time for a change after four decades in politics.

He said at a news conference in Bern, ‘in the last 1.5 years, I thought I have a lot of energy to do something else.’