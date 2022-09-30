Indian Railways announces 2 special trains on this route: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 2 special trains trains on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur route. These special trains will cover Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, and Bina stations of the Bhopal division.

Train Number- 02105/02106 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train service will depart from the station at 5:15 am on October 19 and 26. The special train will reach Harda, Madhya Pradesh at 15:51, Itarsi at 5.10 pm, Rani Kamalapati at 6.35 pm, Bina at 9.55 pm, and the Gorakhpur station at 5.15 pm the next day.

Train Number- 02106 from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special train will leave Gorakhpur station at 03.00 am on October 21 and 28. It will arrive in Bina at 7.55 pm, Rani Kamlapati at 10.25 pm, Itarsi at 00.25 pm, Harda at 01.30 pm, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1.15 pm.

The national transporter also decided to run 6 trains on the Jhansi-Pune route. These special train will cover stations like Bina, Vidisha, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Itarsi stations of the Bhopal division. It will also operate 2 trains on the Gorakhpur –Mumbai route.

This Pune Weekly Express Special train will leave Veerangana Lakshmibai Station at 12.50 hours every Wednesday from October 5 to November 9. It will reach Lalitpur at 15.35 hours, Vidisha at 16.40 hours, Bhopal at 17.30 hours, Hoshangabad at 18.57 hours, Itarsi at 19.25 hours, and Pune station at 11.35 am the next day.