India’s ban order lists the names of these 63 pornographic websites.

The Indian government occasionally forbids pornographic websites. In a recent update, the government added 63 more Indian porn websites to the list and instructed Indian ISPs to ban access to these websites.

In accordance with new IT regulations that will be implemented in 2021, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday issued a directive to internet service providers ordering them to ban up to 63 pornographic websites across the nation.

The ministry requested that these websites be immediately blocked by all internet service providers.

‘The Internet Service Providers (licensees) are accordingly directed to immediately block access to the above Websites/Urls as mentioned in the court order,’ the order noted. Notably, once the internet providers block pornographic websites in the country, they will be inaccessible on all platforms, including phones, laptops, desktops.

Websites that contain content that ‘shows such individual in full or partial nudity or portrays or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct’ are prohibited by the new IT Rules 2021, as has been mentioned. On the decisions of the Uttarakhand High Court, the Indian government closed around 800 pornographic websites in 2018.

Following the recent order, the following list of 63 websites with pornographic content is now restricted in India.