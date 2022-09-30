DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s ban order lists the names of these 63 pornographic websites.

Sep 30, 2022, 02:40 pm IST

The Indian government occasionally forbids pornographic websites. In a recent update, the government added 63 more Indian porn websites to the list and instructed Indian ISPs to ban access to these websites.

In accordance with new IT regulations that will be implemented in 2021, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday issued a directive to internet service providers ordering them to ban up to 63 pornographic websites across the nation.

The ministry requested that these websites be immediately blocked by all internet service providers.

‘The Internet Service Providers (licensees) are accordingly directed to immediately block access to the above Websites/Urls as mentioned in the court order,’ the order noted. Notably, once the internet providers block pornographic websites in the country, they will be inaccessible on all platforms, including phones, laptops, desktops.

Websites that contain content that ‘shows such individual in full or partial nudity or portrays or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct’ are prohibited by the new IT Rules 2021, as has been mentioned. On the decisions of the Uttarakhand High Court, the Indian government closed around 800 pornographic websites in 2018.

Following the recent order, the following list of 63 websites with pornographic content is now restricted in India.

  1. www.indianporngirl.com
  2. www.indianporngirl.com
  3. www.aggmaal.pro
  4. www.mmsbee.online
  5. www.desi52.club
  6. www.crazy18movies.com
  7. www.crazy18movies.com
  8. www.ymlporn7.net
  9. www.xxxindianporn2.com
  10. www.xxxindianporn2.com
  11. www.goindian2.com
  12. www.xxxindianporn2.com
  13. www.goinidian2.com
  14. www.desixxxtube2.com
  15. www.anybunny.com
  16. www.pornolienx.com
  17. www.porndor.net
  18. www.dalporn.com
  19. www.homeindiansex.mobi
  20. www.freeindianporn3.com
  21. www.ruperttube.com
  22. www.pornkashtan.com
  23. www.desixnxx.mobi
  24. www.indiansexmovies.mobi
  25. www.desisexy2.com
  26. www.desisexy2.com
  27. www.fullindiansex.com
  28. www.pornorolik.info
  29. www.indiansexgate.mobi
  30. www.indiancloud.mobi
  31. www.amp.redxxx.cc
  32. www.pornolaba.mobi
  33. www.eutbeth.xyz
  34. www.januflix.com
  35. www.kaamuu.org
  36. www.xnxx.tv
  37. www.megapornx.com
  38. www.desijugar.com
  39. www.nudedesiactress.com
  40. www.xodesiporn.com
  41. www.onlyindianporn2.com
  42. www.xnxx.com
  43. www.freesexyindians.org
  44. www.hardindiansex.pro
  45. www.pakistaniporn.tv
  46. www.indianfuck2.com
  47. www.pornmaster.fun
  48. www.hifiporn.fun
  49. www.indiapornfilm2.com
  50. www.indiansexy2.com
  51. www.sexvideosxxx.moni
  52. www.watchhindiporn2.com
  53. www.porngif.cc
  54. www.mypornsnap.fun
  55. www.x-porn.click
  56. www.rhdtube.com
  57. www.indianporngirl.com
  58. www.masaladesi.club
  59. www.jerjer.me
  60. www.aagmaal.pro
  61. www.hdjerjer.xyz
  62. www.crazy18movies.com
  63. www.auntymaza.live

Tags
shortlink
Sep 30, 2022, 02:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button