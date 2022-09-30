New York announces a plan to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

According to state governor Kathy Hochul, New York has advanced a plan to require zero emissions for all new cars sold in the state by the year 2035, becoming the second state in the United States after California.

The government was compelled by federal law to wait for California to enact its own legislation, but the governor said last year that the government was stepping up efforts after passing legislation.

According to AFP, California ruled in August that an increasing percentage of new cars sold to the state’s 40 million citizens must produce no exhaust pollution until tailpipe pollutants are totally banned in 2035.

By 2035, all new passenger cars and pickup trucks sold in New York will have zero emissions, according to a directive the governor issued to the state’s regulatory agencies. The strategy featured two interim objectives of 35% of sales in 2026 and 68% in 2030. The governor added that the authorities are making progress in supporting the idea.

The legislation will also steadily tighten the limitations on internal combustion engine car emissions. The state is expected to receive $175 million from the federal government for its charging infrastructure.

As part of the global effort to tackle climate change, California and New York have recently focused on the polluting vehicle industry.

In opposition to the United States’ attempt, the European Union, Britain, Singapore, and Israel are seeking to achieve the ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel automobiles by the year 2030.