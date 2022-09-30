Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices surged sharply on Friday. The domestic benchmark indices ended a 7-day losing streak after the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rates to a 3-year high.

BSE Sensex surged 1,016.96 points or 1.8% to end at 57,426.92. NSE Nifty climbed 276.25 points or 1.64% to 17,094.35. About 2283 shares have advanced, 1058 shares declined, and 95 shares remained unchanged on the BSE. All the sectoral indices ended higher.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher for second day in a row

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco Industries, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Top losers in the market were Shree Cements, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.