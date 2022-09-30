Taiwan introduces a new amphibious ship as part of efforts to support its indigenous defence sector

In support of President Tsai Ing-drive wen’s for defence independence, Taiwan’s navy received a brand-new amphibious warfare ship on Friday. This ship can be used to land troops and strengthen supply lines to vulnerable islands.

The 10,600-tonne Yu Shan, which bears the name of Taiwan’s tallest mountain, is the most recent advancement in Tsai’s ambitious drive to update the armed forces in response to mounting pressure from China, which asserts sovereignty over the island.

Tsai said the ship was a testament to Taiwan’s efforts to increase manufacture of its own warships and accomplish the aim of ‘national defence autonomy’ while speaking at the delivery ceremony in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

‘True peace can only be achieved by enhancing our capacity for self-defense in the face of China’s military threats,’ she stated. To ensure that the military has the best tools possible to defend the nation, national defence autonomy is a consistent objective and goal of ours.

In response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last month, China conducted war games close to Taiwan. Chinese military activity has since continued, albeit at a much slower pace.

The ship is armed with an anti-aircraft cannon for use against both air and surface targets, anti-aircraft missiles, and rapid-fire Phalanx close-range anti-aircraft and anti-missile guns. It was built by the state-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan.