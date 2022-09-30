WestJet of Canada secures an order for 42 Boeing MAX 10 aircraft

WestJet Group of Canada announced on Thursday that it had placed an order with Boeing Co. for 42 MAX 10 aircraft. The order, worth $5.67 billion at list prices, will be added to the narrowbody orders the American aircraft manufacturer has already received this year.

By year’s end, Boeing must obtain regulatory certification for the jet model. Otherwise, a 2020 legislation requires it to comply with new cockpit alerting standards, unless the US Congress waives it.

The single aisle jet could still be approved by American regulators before the deadline, according to Dave Calhoun, the CEO of Boeing. However, some customers and analysts believe there is not enough time for the FAA to finish the certification process.

In July, Calhoun stated to Aviation Week that probable regulatory concerns could cause Boeing to abandon the MAX 10.

When questioned about the MAX 10’s chances of receiving certification this year, the airline responded, ‘WestJet has full trust in the aircraft and has protection mechanisms in place in the unlikely case of a delay.’

The Calgary-based carrier has more than 60 solid orders for Boeing’s best-selling single-aisle jet family, the 737 MAX, at this time.