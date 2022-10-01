COVID-19: Starting on October 6, Hong Kong will relax its social distance laws.

Hong Kong will lift the limit on restaurant dining to 12 persons per table and also remove restrictions on cruises as part of a further relaxing of coronavirus (COVID-19) social-distancing regulations that industry players and residents have been advocating for.

Following the modifications, banquet attendance will be limited to 240 people, while simultaneous seating at bars will expand from four to six persons per table.

Parties of more than 12 individuals and customers of bars, however, would still need to show negative Covid test report from an antigen test in order to enter a restaurant.

Additionally, places like gyms hosting group activities and yoga sessions, as well as party rooms and karaoke lounges, will be subject to the 12-customer rule.

Dr. Libby Lee Ha-yun, undersecretary for health, was quoted by South China Morning Post (SCMP) as saying on Friday: ‘For the time being, the number of local coronavirus cases is stable. While preserving public health, Hong Kong’s economy, inhabitants’ lives, and international and mainland links, we want to progressively lift certain anti-pandemic measures.’

The government announced the most recent round of loosened restrictions in more than four months just one day before the second round of HK$5,000 (US$635) in spending vouchers was scheduled to be distributed on National Day.