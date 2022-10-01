FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Airways increases frequency of flights to this country

Doha: Flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways will increase the frequency of flights to Dammam in Saudi Arabia from Dohai in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The air carrier will operate 5 additional flights daily to the Saudi Arabian city.

The airline will operate these additional flights around the matches where the Saudi National team is set to play. These include Saudi Arabia versus Argentina on November 22; Poland on November 26; and Mexico on November 30. At present, the airline operates 5 flights daily to Dammam.

Passengers can book tickets on the Qatar Airways’s website, at a special fare of SAR1,436.