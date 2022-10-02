Death threat for Eknath Shinde, security tightened

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, has increased security after receiving specific information regarding a threat to his life.

Ashutosh Dumbre, the commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID), verified the threat and said that they had received precise information on Saturday night indicating a threat on CM Shinde’s life. Dumbre was cited by PTI as stating, ‘After specific information, we took the necessary action and have reinforced the chief minister’s security.’

He added that additional security has been given to the CM, who has Z Plus category security cover, and that Shinde’s own property in Thane and the official mansion ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai have also seen an increase in security.

CM Eknath Shinde responded to the development by saying, ‘I don’t pay attention to it. Our home dept and home minister Devendra Fadnavis are capable and we trust them. I won’t be scared of such threats, nobody can stop me from working for the public. I will continue to work for them,’ ANI news agency reported.

Eknath Shinde is set to speak at his maiden Dussehra rally on October 5 at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai. After the Uddhav Thackeray-led government collapsed as a result of his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs, he was appointed chief minister in June of this year.