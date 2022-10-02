FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar announces new travel and return policy

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced new Covid-19 Travel and Return Policy for football fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2022. The mega football event will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

As per the ministry, all visitors aged 6 and over is required to present an official negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure time or an official negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result no more than 24 hours before departure time. The test result will need to be submitted at the airport check-in counter. The ministry also updated that test should be conducted at a medical centre in the country of origin. RAT self-tests are not valid for travel purposes.

Children under 6 are exempted from submitting a negative Covid-19 test before departure to Qatar. People arriving in Qatar are not required to undergo quarantine, regardless of vaccination status or country or origin. People tested Covid-19 positive must remain in self-isolation in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines.

Football fans must wear a face mask within healthcare facilities and on public transport. All visitors aged 18 and above must download and install the EHTERAZ application on their mobile phones on arrival. A green EHTERAZ status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of Covid-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces.