Here are the benefits of  afternoon sex

According to a new study, the best time of the day to make sex is 3 pm. According to researchers, in the afternoon, women have high levels of the hormone cortisol. This hormone makes women most energetic. Also, men have a high level of estrogen during afternoon. This makes them ‘more emotionally present’ during sex.

Men are more interested in initiating sex during afternoon and are more capable of a better sexual response. Late afternoon is another good time for men to have sex because, while their testosterone levels go down, their estrogen levels rise.

The change in ambience is also a reason for having afternoon sex. The feel is also different, and this gives a boost to your sexual experience because change is always good.

At night after the whole day is over, people remain tired because of so much stress. So sex may become boring.

Orgasm has the power to make your day. So after having sex in the afternoon, you will have a great evening for yourself and can go back to sleep peacefully at night.