Only ‘Vande Matram’ for calls, no hello: Maharashtra government notifies officials

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a Government Resolution (GR) requiring all employees working in government and government-funded institutions to use the greeting ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’ when taking phone calls from members of the public or officials of the government. According to the general administration department’s resolution, officials must also encourage anyone they meet to greet them with ‘Vande Mataram.’

The resolution went on to say that saying ‘hello’ is just a general greeting that ‘does not evoke any affection’ and is an imitation of western culture.

When a new government was formed in Maharashtra, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was sworn in and proposed the instruction in August. Shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde divided state cabinet portfolios, he made the statement as one of his first decisions.

‘The country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence and in accordance with its propriety, it was decided that the government employees will no longer use hello but start their telephonic conversation with Vande Mataram,’ BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had remarked.