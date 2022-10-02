Prophet’s Birthday: Oman declares holiday

Muscat: Labour Ministry in Oman announced that October 9, Sunday will be a holiday for private and public sector in the country on Prophet’s birthday. The ministry also informed that the employers at the private sector establishments may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday-if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work-provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.

The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic calendar.