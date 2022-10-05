Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Gold price surged sharply in the Kerala market. Price of yellow metal surged by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4775.

Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,880 per 8 gram. In the last 5 days, the precious metal gained by Rs 1000 per 8 gram.

The lowest rate for the month was on October 1 and 2. The rate at that time was Rs 37,200 per 8 gram and Rs 4650 per gram. This was close to the highest gold price in the month of September. The highest rate in September was Rs 37,520 per 8 gram and Rs 4690 per gram. This is the price recorded on September 6.