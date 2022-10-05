Madhya Pradesh man sprays woman with inflammable substance

In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a man is accused of spraying a woman with a inflammable chemical as she went to pray there, according to police. A total of 10 people were arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in late on Tuesday night in Jabalpur’s Kotwali area, according to an official.

‘A man allegedly sprayed an inflammable substance on a woman who went to a Durga Puja pandal in Kotwali area. The woman cried for help after she felt sensation due to the spray. The onlookers immediately caught hold of three persons and handed them over to the police,’ CSP Prabhat Shukla, the city’s top cop, said.

‘The remaining persons were arrested following the interrogation of these three persons. So a total of 10 persons have been held so far in connection with the case,’ he said. According to Shukla, the woman’s allegation led to the filing of a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault on woman) and 324 (causing hurt).

He stated, adding that more research is being done, ‘the medical examination report is awaited and if traces of acid are found in the substance, then relevant sections of IPC will be added.’