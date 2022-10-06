Food poisoning at daycare centre in Tiruppur, 3 children dead, 3 in critical condition

At a childcare home in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday night, three children died from what is thought to be food poisoning. Three of the eleven children receiving treatment at the government hospital are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Children from the Vivekananda Sevalayam, a daycare centre, started throwing up and were brought to a private hospital. They were sent to the government hospital in Tiruppur when their condition began to deteriorate.

The children consumed rasam rice on Wednesday night, according to sources. 14 children started throwing up a few hours later, and some of them fainted. They were just taken to a private hospital and then later moved to the government hospital in the area where three of them died.

Vivekananda Sevalayam is a recognised home, according to Tiruppur collecter Vineeth, and officials are looking into the situation. ‘Three are in ICU. Police, Child Protection Unit and Revenue officials have initiated an investigation,’ he said.