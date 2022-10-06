Joe Biden travels to Florida to analyse the situation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and pledges federal aid

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden of the United States visited Florida to assess the situation following Hurricane Ian. CNN reports that Biden has promised to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis and to provide the state with money and resources to help it rebuild from the destruction.

More than 100 individuals lost their lives in the storm, which was regarded as the deadliest in recent American history, and about 400,000 people were forced to leave their homes and places of employment.

More than 2.8 million people lost power due to the hurricane, and the state is currently working to restore the grids. Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, added that it will cost billions of dollars to complete the necessary repairs.

‘We are still very much in the lifesaving and stabilization mode. They are just beginning the assessments of what the actual extent of damages to the infrastructure. It’s going to be in the billions,’ Criswell told reporters on Air Force One according to Reuters.

According to the White House, Biden surveyed the damaged areas from a helicopter, including Fort Myers and surrounding areas, and met with all the key state leaders.