No PUC & no fuel: Delhi’s petrol pumps cannot pump fuel!

City pumps are still perplexed over its implementation in the wake of the Delhi government’s directive restricting the sale of gasoline and diesel at refuelling stations to those without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) document. Employees and associations are still confused and furious over the contentious discussion and disorderly scene at municipal gas stations during the order’s implementation. Gopal Rai, the environment minister for Delhi, announced the order at a news conference last week and promised that a formal notification would follow shortly.

‘One of the main causes of the increased pollution in Delhi is vehicle emissions. It has been decided that starting on October 25 gasoline and diesel will not be sold at gas stations without a PUC certificate for the car since it is essential to minimise it’, according to Rai, who was reported by PTI.

Owner of a gas station close to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Manish Kumar, responded to the directive by saying, ‘We’ve had negative incidents when, in the absence of PUC, commuters attacked sales personnel. We ask the government to send out its staff members who deal with civil differences or marshalls’.

The Essential Commodities Act protects petroleum, which cannot be withheld from anyone. A law passed by the Indian Parliament known as the Essential Commodities Act was created to assure the delivery of specific goods whose supply, if hindered by hoarding or black marketing, would interfere with people’s daily lives.

Ajay Bansal, president of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), spoke exclusively to India Today and expressed his suffering. Bansal contends that because gas station attendants are less knowledgeable than inspectors, they shouldn’t have the authority to refuse to fill up on gas without a pollution certificate. In addition to Bansal, 412 gas outlets in Delhi are also awaiting an official notification clarifying the matter. An employee of the Mayur Vihar filling station’s gas station claimed that despite civil defence personnel and other officials being present at the pumps in prior years, numerous altercations had still occurred.