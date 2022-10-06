SpaceX has launched Nasa’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

As part of the Crew-5 mission, SpaceX flew four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday. As part of an exchange agreement between Nasa and Roscosmos, the Elon Musk-led business is launching a Russian cosmonaut for the first time on its craft.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, the Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and the NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who will act as mission commander and pilot, respectively, all travelled on the Crew-5 mission.

Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida saw the four passengers of the Dragon spacecraft launch onto the Falcon-9 rocket.

When Dragon Endurance launches from Launch Pad 39A on a Falcon 9 rocket, it accelerates to a top speed of around 17,500 mph, putting its four passengers on a collision path with the International Space Station.

Crew-3 was previously transported to and from the space station by the Dragon spacecraft that is supporting this trip. After stage separation, the first stage of the Falcon 9 will touch down on the drone ship, which is positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

Over 200 scientific investigations will be conducted by Crew-5 while they are in space.