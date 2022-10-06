The Central Vista’s architect claims that getting it done right is the top concern.

The architect of the project noted that while everyone involved was working hard to meet the aim on time and that construction of the new Parliament building professionally was the priority, as the deadline of November for completion was drawing near.

In an interview with The Hindu on Tuesday, architect Bimal Patel described the project as complex. His company, HCP Design, Planning and Management, is the Central Public Works Department’s design consultant for the entire Central Vista redevelopment plan, which includes the new Parliament building.

When asked if the entire project or some portions of it will be completed by November, Mr. Patel said that it had been 21 months since construction started. ’21 months is a fairly short time for a construction of this complexity and polish. So, everyone is exerting great effort to complete it. Let’s wait and see. There is hard work, aspiration, and ambition. But the project is just incredibly challenging. Anyone in the field will tell you that what has been accomplished so far is amazing.’ ‘That is what should be and what will be if it takes a little bit more to make sure that it gets done well,’ Mr. Patel added.

The project is being carried out by Tata Projects Limited, which began work on the site next to the current Parliament in January 2021 and expects it to take 21 months to complete. The deadline for the project, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was November of this year in order for the winter session of Parliament to be conducted in the new facility.

The National Emblem was revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July on top of the brand-new structure.