Two ballistic missiles are launched by North Korea in the direction of Japan.

North Korea continued its hostilities with South Korea on Thursday by launching two short-range ballistic missiles off the Korean peninsula’s eastern coast.

In retaliation for South Korea and the US conducting joint military exercises, the missiles were fired in the direction of Japan. This was Pyongyang’s sixth missile launch in a little less than two weeks, and it has prompted criticism from a number of nations and the UN.

‘This is the sixth time in the short period just counting the ones from the end of September,’ Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. ‘This absolutely cannot be tolerated.’

Nine nations, including the United States, Britain, France, Albania, Brazil, India, Ireland, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates, denounced the missile launches when they were brought up by the United States in front of the UN Security Council.

The Korean People’s Army’s ‘counteraction actions on South Korea-US joint drills,’ however, were criticised by North Korea for being misunderstood.

In a statement, the foreign ministry argued that the joint military exercises were an attempt by the US to meddle in regional politics.