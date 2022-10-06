US: Sikh family kidnapped, suspect in custody

The victims are still missing, but a 48-year-old man who was a ‘person of interest’ in the kidnapping of a four-person Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, in the US state of California, has been taken into custody and is in critical condition after he attempted suicide, according to authorities.

The family was kidnapped on Monday at a place of business in Merced County, California. They were originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Aroohi Dheri, 8 months old, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, have all been identified as the family.

Late on Monday, one of the family members’ car was found on fire, and this finding led law enforcement to believe that the four had been kidnapped. Detectives learned on Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards had been used at an ATM in Atwater, Merced County, according to a press release.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office reports that, ‘investigators obtained the surveillance photo of a subject making a bank transaction where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.’