By 2026, Chennai Metro Phase II to be operating with driverless trains

Chennai: According to a Metro official, driverless trains will be introduced as part of phase II operations on Thursday, October 6. He continued by saying that they will only operate on the data they receive from signals.

‘Work for phase II of Chennai Metro Rail is going at a very fast pace. Phase II will be totally based upon unattended train operation. There won’t be any drivers; trains will run on signals,’ explained Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems – Operations), Chennai Metro Rail to news agency ANI.

He added, ‘The mission of Chennai metro is moving people, sustaining growth. We are doing all we can to achieve this goal. We collaborated with MTC recently and got 10 last-mile connectivity buses up and running. Another 12 will be running soon. This last-mile connectivity is a major challenge for commuters to get from one place to another and access the metro facilities. This is the first thing we did.’

‘We are also implementing static QR codes to ensure customers can purchase tickets with ease. In addition, we collaborated with private players like Ola and Rapido to ensure last-mile connectivity. The results are very encouraging,’ he added, elaborating on the idea of providing facilities for regular users.

‘In the last month, daily ridership is touching 2 lakh every day. Talking about this year, we will be breaking even in operational revenue,’ said Rajesh Chaturvedi. Three corridors make up the current Phase II expansion plan. With 128 stations, the total network will have a length of 118.9 kilometres.