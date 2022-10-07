Gulf country reduces medical test fees for expats

Muscat: Ministry of Health in Oman has reduced medical test fees for expats. The authority has slashed some examination fees for tests at private health institutions for the purpose of obtaining residency permits. The new order will come into effect from November 1, 2022.

As per the new directive, request for examination of expatriates must be submitted through Sanad offices. The fees for the medical test will be OMR 30. Then the expats can undergo necessary medical examinations at private medical examination centres without paying any fees. The examinations will be approved by the Ministry of Health electronically, and delivered to the expatriate within 24 hours.

At present, expats are required to pay fees for approving the examination result at the Ministry of Health and medical examination fees at the private health institutions.