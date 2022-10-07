IRCTC launches online medical tourism packages: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched online medical tourism packages for passengers. IRCTC has launched the package in association with a medico-technical online service company. The package will will provide various medical and wellness packages as well as complete back-end services to passengers.
IRCTC offers these services under the package:
Cardiac Bypass-Starting at 1,00,000
Breast Surgey-Starting at Rs. 50,000
Kidney Transplant- Starting at Rs. 1,50,000
Crainotomy- Starting at Rs. 85,000
Stereotactic Radiosurgery- Starting at Rs. 1,50,000
Chemotherapy Package- Starting at Rs. 5,000
Autologous Stem Cell Transplant- Starting at 5,00,000
Spine Surgery- Starting at 65,000
Liver Resection- Starting at 45,000
Prostate Surgery- Starting at Rs. 50,000
Laparoscopic Hysterectomy/Weritheims/Radical- Starting at 75,000
Lasic (both eye)- Starting at 40,000
Know how to avail the service:
For availing of the medical tourism services, a customer has to log in to the tourism portal of IRCTC www.irctctourism.com/MedicalTourism
Then fill up a basic enquiry form detailing his need for treatment.
Once the enquiry is generated, the IRCTC team will call up the customer and explain to him the treatment options for the ailment as per the convenience and budget of the customer
It will further enable the customer to take up the treatment handling all back-end arrangements.
