Massive Drug Bust In Kerala; 6 Foreign Nationals Arrested

An Iranian boat carrying drugs worth Rs 200 crore was seized in Kochi as part of a combined operation between the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The operation that resulted in the massive narcotics seizure in the deep oceans off the coast of Kochi reportedly netted six foreign people from Iran and Pakistan. The Iranian boat, which reportedly had no fishing licence, was seized after the narcotics operation and is now impounded at Kochi’s Port Trust. The only illegal substance discovered throughout the search was heroin. On Friday, the accused will be brought before a district court in Kochi. It’s anticipated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the case.

A recent attempt to smuggle drugs;

Recently, reports of drug smuggling attempts and drone sightings in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have come from the Pakistani side. However, the proactive members of the Border Security Force (BSF) are successfully thwarting these attempts at narco-terrorist smuggling in the border regions. On October 6, the BSF stopped a drug smuggling attempt from Pakistan in the Amritsar area of Punjab. The BSF jawans spotted a suspicious object lying near the fence of the international border between India and Pakistan, the sources claim. Following an investigation, they discovered two full bottles of heroin worth around Rs 5 crore lying close to the border.

On October 5, the BSF thwarted a narco-terror attempt close to the international border that borders Amritsar and confiscated more than 2 kg of suspected narcotics. The location also yielded a carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammo. The suspicious objects were discovered in Amritsar’s Bharopal neighbourhood. On September 12, when a drone attempted to infiltrate into Gurdaspur in Punjab and penetrate Indian territory, it was forced to return to Pakistani airspace.