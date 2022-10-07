Prophet’s Birthday: Emirate in UAE announces free parking

Sharjha: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah announced free parking on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Public parking will be free on October 8. The 7-day paid parking zones, which are marked with blue information signs are not included in the free parking list.

Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year it will be observed on October 8. It is a paid holiday for both public and private sector employees in the country.