Smuggled luxury wrist watches worth Rs 28 cr, man arrested at Delhi airport

A man was arrested by customs officials at the Delhi airport on Thursday for attempting to smuggle seven expensive watches totaling Rs 28 crore, including a specially designed gold watch with a diamond-studded face valued Rs 27.09 crore.

Zubair Riaz Kamili, the commissioner of customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, claimed it was one of the largest seizures of luxury or commercial products in terms of value. ‘In value terms, it is equivalent to seizing around 60 kgs of gold in one instance,’ he said.

An official statement said that the accused passenger, an Indian national, was stopped by customs officers after arriving from Dubai on Tuesday’s flight number EK 516.

Seven wristwatches were found after a thorough search of the passenger’s person and examination of the luggage: a Jacob & Co (model: BL115.30a), a Piaget limelight stella (SI.No.1250352 P11179) Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. Z7J 12418), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. 0C46G2 17), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. ZV655573), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 237Q 5385) and Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 86 1R9269), it said.

It said that one Jacob & Co. watch is worth Rs. 27.09 crore. In addition to these watches, Delhi Customs said that an iPhone 14 Pro with 256 GB and a diamond-encrusted gold bracelet were also taken from the traveller. The passenger was arrested, and the watches were taken, it claimed.