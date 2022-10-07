UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed concerns over the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Britain

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Britain has raised worries from the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who feels it would undermine Brexit goals and promote immigration.

She also referred to Indians as the ‘biggest group of persons who overstay’ their visas in the UK during an interview she gave to The Spectator magazine on Thursday.

She reportedly stated that she would not support the trade agreement that would grant New Delhi additional visa advantages.

This comes amid the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss urging the British lawmaker and negotiators to adhere to the Diwali deadline for finalising the FTA. ‘I have concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don’t think that’s what people voted for with Brexit,’ said Braverman.

When asked about students and entrepreneurs she said there may be some flexibility, ‘But I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants,’ she told the British weekly magazine.